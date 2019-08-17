Doctor in Canon and Civil Law Formally Accuses Francis of Heresy and Schism

Fr. Paulo Renato Dornelles is a Doctor in Utroque Iure (both Canon Law and Civil Law) by the Pontifical Lateran University (Rome) with Summa cum laude. He was an Ecclesiastic Judge during 15 year… More

Fr. Paulo Renato Dornelles is a Doctor in(both Canon Law and Civil Law) by the Pontifical Lateran University (Rome) withHe was an Ecclesiastic Judge during 15 years in the diocese of Porto Alegre (Brazil), formerly professor at the Pontifical Catholic University of Porto Alegre and at the Higher Institute of Canon Law in Rio de Janeiro.In this video he formally accuses pope Francis of heresy and schism. Because of his positions regarding Francis, Fr. Dornelles was forced to quit his diocese of Porto Alegre, which he served as a priest during 30 years.Having recently founded the Community Kyria and streaming daily the offices and the Tridentine Mass through the internet, he is asking for donations to buy a new car, because his (an old ‘97 Fiat) broke three times in the last couple of weeks, making impossible his apostolate. If you would like to help, or to know more about his community, contact him:Phone/WhatsApp: +55-51-9964-10272E-mail: drpeprdornelles@gmail.comPaulo Renato DornellesBank: Bradesco (Brazil)Branch: 0993-8Account: 6644-3IBAN: BR4460746948009930000066443C1Swift: BBDEBRSPPAE3:50AM - Officium Lectionis + Mental Prayer (on Sundays, Feasts and Solemnities - 4:50AM)5:00AM - Angelus + Laudes + Rosary5:45AM - Holy Mass (on Sundays, Feasts and Solemnities – 8:00AM)7:40AM - Rosary + Tertiam10:50AM - Sextam + Angelus1:20PM - Rosary + Nonam + Chaplet of Mercy (Wed & Fri - Via Sacra at 1:00PM)4:50PM – Angelus, Vesperas + Adoration (w/ Mental Prayer) & Blessing of the Most Holy Sacrament8:00PM - Rosary + Completorium + Night Blessing with Holy Water