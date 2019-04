Clicks 240

Bank of Italy blocked the ATM of the Vatican in order to get the Pope's resignation

That's how they got the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI from January to the 11th February 2013, birthday of Our Lady of Lourdes and of the 1st Council of Vatican

Rafał_Ovile 7 minutes ago There is abundance of evidence and signs from God of the diabolic multi-level plan to force out true pope Benedict XVI. Will Churchmen complicit in the evil contribute to truth? Like Chat More Report

