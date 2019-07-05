Clicks961

Reaping Divine Justice: Anti-White Racism in South Africa

Don Reto Nay
Welcome in the "multicultural" and "anti-racist" society! A Must-See.
Ultraviolet
Not quite sure how this is "Divine" justice. When Evil misuses Free Will, Good suffers. What's happening now is the sort of "repatriation" every Western leftist with a bad case of "white guilt" privately deamed would happen.

Dear Afrikaaners. Please move to New Hampshire, USA! We'll welcome you with a level of personal liberty even your original country never allowed you!
mattsixteen24
@Don Reto Nay By West I mean the population.
Don Reto Nay
@mattsixteen24: Who is "the West"? The population or our oligarchs?
mattsixteen24
Africa is one giant mess and the enemies of the West are using Africans to destroy the West. Africans exploding population didn't happen by accident. The second largest continent on earth with tons of resources and all the Africans want to go to the smallest continent on Earth where all their "oppressors" are.
