Language
Sign up
Login
Clicks
578
He raised her up! Homily for the 5th Sunday in Ordinary Time, Year B
Irapuato
yesterday
Follow
Chat
Fr.GeoffreyPlant
Book of Job 7:1-4.6-7.
J
ob spoke, saying: "Is not man's life on earth a drudgery? Are not his days those of a hireling? He is a slave who longs for the shade, a hireling who waits …
More
Share
Like
More
Report
Add to album
Social networks
Embed
Download
Replace medium
Edit post
Remove post
Write a comment …
Josefine
1 hour ago
Irapuato
Like
More
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
Irapuato
likes this.
1 hour ago
Irapuato
1 hour ago
Josefine
More
Like
More
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
Josefine
1 hour ago
Miracles - Risen From The Dead
www.youtube.com/watch
+
www.youtube.com/watch
Like
More
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
Josefine
likes this.
1 hour ago
Irapuato
9 hours ago
eucarandal l
Like
More
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
eucarandal
likes this.
9 hours ago