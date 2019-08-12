The Reality in the Amazon Contradicts Amazon Synod Romanticism The German Holy Ghost Father Herbert Douteil explained to the German Vatican magazine that the world view of the Amazon Indians is … More

The Reality in the Amazon Contradicts Amazon Synod Romanticism



The German Holy Ghost Father Herbert Douteil explained to the German Vatican magazine that the world view of the Amazon Indians is animistic. The 84-year-old priest has been working as a missionary in Cruzeiro do Sul, in western Brazil, since 1979. He explains that the Amazon Indians believe that nature - trees, rivers or the weather - are full of good and bad spirits. Quote: "The Indians are always afraid of getting in troubles with evil spirits or of not worshipping the good spirits enough. Therefore, they experience the Gospel and Christ's dominion over the demons as big liberation.



An "Indian theology" is a European invention



Douteil received his doctorate in Germany and collected cultural artefacts from the Amazon and exhibited them in an ethnological museum. He has published Indian drawings and myths in book form. Nevertheless, he has never heard of an "Indian theology" as presented in the working paper of the Amazon Synod. Quote: "Maybe this exists only in some European universities."



Beer reaches the remotest areas



For Douteil, married priests are - quote - "certainly" no solution to the pastoral problems in the Amazon. Douteil can only imagine that lay catechists would bring Holy Communion to remote areas. He points out that the fight against celibacy is coming from Europe, especially Germany, and is now spilling over into the Amazon region. The priest stresses that even the most remote areas of the Amazon are in no way cut off from supplies and not even in the most remote areas there is a shortage of beer. Douteil therefore asks the question: "Why should we make any less effort regarding the Holy Eucharist?



No inclination of the Indians to become priests



Douteil mentions that among the Indians in his diocese there hasn't been and still aren't those who want to become priests because of a lack of solid religious foundation and a lack of school education.



Does the Vatican want erotic elements in the liturgy?



For Douteil, an "inculturated liturgy" mentioned in the working paper of the Amazon Synod is no realistic proposal. He knows of no element in the present liturgy that would not be accessible to the locals. Conversely, he cannot find anything Indian that should or could be introduced into the Catholic liturgy. He mentions, for example, that Indian dances very often have an erotic background.



The Amazon Indians are environmental exploiters



Douteil also tells how the Indians are destroying the environment for their survival. Their deforestation and clear-cutting are leading to a drop in the groundwater table and to desertification. In view of this destruction, Douteil often warned his people and told them: "Where frogs can no longer live today, you will not be able to live there in a few years' time. And so it came.