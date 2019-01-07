Language

Italian Cardinal serves pizza in the church

This is Italy since Pope Francis
Lalanz
Pizza is also served in Hell...pray for all these people in this video. Father forgive them for they not what they do....
aderito
Not good ,no respect to the House of God ,
LatinRiteMass
Pizza in numerology equals 33
stanislawp
Who is Bishop of Rome?
LatinRiteMass
What a mockery of our Lord Jesus!
stanislawp
People warshiping people in the House of God
