Italian Cardinal serves pizza in the church
Lisi Sterndorfer
6
9 hours ago
This is Italy since Pope Francis
Lalanz
3 hours ago
Pizza is also served in Hell...pray for all these people in this video. Father forgive them for they not what they do....
aderito
3 hours ago
Not good ,no respect to the House of God ,
LatinRiteMass
6 hours ago
Pizza in numerology equals 33
stanislawp
7 hours ago
Who is Bishop of Rome?
LatinRiteMass
6 hours ago
What a mockery of our Lord Jesus!
stanislawp
6 hours ago
People warshiping people in the House of God
tulosabestodo
4 hours ago