Dire Straits - Brothers in Arms [Nimes -92]
Dire Straits performing live from their tour 'On every street' in Les Arenes, Nimes, France - September 29, 1992. One of the very last concerts ever with Dire Straits. Now in HD (or as good as it gets)! Mark Knopfler - vocals, lead guitar John Illsley - bass Phil Palmer - rhythm guitar Guy Fletcher - keyboards Alan Clark - keyboards Chris White - Saxophone & stuff Paul Franklin - Pedal steel guitar Chris Whitten - Drums Danny Cummings - Percussion Enjoy!