"I Come Not to Bring Peace, But Division" On Attending Weddings Outside the Church ~ Fr Becker
One of the toughest conversations to have is about one's relatives not being married in the Church and doing it their way. Do we pick Our Lord or the family He gave us? For more please visit www.…More
One of the toughest conversations to have is about one's relatives not being married in the Church and doing it their way. Do we pick Our Lord or the family He gave us? For more please visit www.youtube.com/channel/UCQ7Wo2I7LHhbeD… & remember to say 3 Hail Marys for the priest
