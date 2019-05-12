This mom, Ashley Garecht, suddenly thrust into the national spotlight, spoke ...

Listen to the clear conviction of homeschool mother, Ashley Garecht, in the national spotlight because of bully Philadelphia Representative Brian Sims. Listen and be inspired by her speech at the … More

Listen to the clear conviction of homeschool mother, Ashley Garecht, in the national spotlight because of bully Philadelphia Representative Brian Sims. Listen and be inspired by her speech at the Rally Against Bullying in front of Philadelphia's Planned Parenthood on May 10, 2019.