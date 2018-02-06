Daily Bible Reading 06 February 2018 of Catholic Mass

Clicks132Daily Bible Reading 06 February 2018 of Catholic Mass
Clicks132
USCCB. Commentary of the day : Saint Augustine "This people honors me with their lips, but their hearts are far from me" Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Mark 7:1-13. When the Pharisee… More
Write a comment …
eucarandal likes this.
Tuesday of the Fifth week in Ordinary Time
1st book of Kings 8:22-23.27-30.
Solomon stood before the altar of the LORD in the presence of the whole community of Israel, and stretching forth his hands toward heaven,
he said, "LORD, God of Israel, there is no God like you in heaven above or on earth below; you keep your covenant of kindness with your servants who are faithful to you … More
1st book of Kings 8:22-23.27-30.
Solomon stood before the altar of the LORD in the presence of the whole community of Israel, and stretching forth his hands toward heaven,
he said, "LORD, God of Israel, there is no God like you in heaven above or on earth below; you keep your covenant of kindness with your servants who are faithful to you … More
Like