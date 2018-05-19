Clicks235"I am a young, proud, ambitious Irish woman..."
"I am a young, proud, ambitious Irish woman and I am sick of being told that without the right to kill, without the right to take a human life, I am somehow not equal"
Excellent, compelling presentation for the people of Ireland. Thank you for sharing. The woman to the right, Niamh Ui Bhriain, was featured in a recent Gloriatv news interview.
