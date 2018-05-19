Language

"I am a young, proud, ambitious Irish woman..."

"I am a young, proud, ambitious Irish woman and I am sick of being told that without the right to kill, without the right to take a human life, I am somehow not equal"
Don Reto Nay
God bless the Irish Catholics!
Jungerheld
Excellent, compelling presentation for the people of Ireland. Thank you for sharing. The woman to the right, Niamh Ui Bhriain, was featured in a recent Gloriatv news interview.
