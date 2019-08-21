Clicks256
a young girl who appeared to have a mental disability danced across the stage
Catholic News Agency on Twitter: "As #PopeFrancis delivered his general audience today, a young girl who appeared to have a mental disability danced across the stage clapping her hands in front of …More
Catholic News Agency on Twitter: "As #PopeFrancis delivered his general audience today, a young girl who appeared to have a mental disability danced across the stage clapping her hands in front of the pope. Here’s how he responded: #Catholic twitter.com/…/116419750433998…"