Courageous teen jeered during anti-abortion statement

Jungerheld
This is one articulate, courageous young lady. She is like a (natural) blonde Lila Rose. This video gives me a lot of hope for the future of the pro-life movement.
This is one articulate, courageous young lady. She is like a (natural) blonde Lila Rose.



This video gives me a lot of hope for the future of the pro-life movement.
mattsixteen24
Sounds like a bunch of animals yelling the background. This young girl was brave and did a good job, but I'm so tired of hearing people compare abortion with slavery/racism. There is no comparison between the two.
mattsixteen24
Pro-Life statement. Not "anti-abortion." That's Child Murderer language. "Anti" has a negative connotation. That's why these demons phrase it like that.
Jungerheld
I didn't catch that. I only shortened the title that transferred with the video. It's not that big of an issue to me, considering the context. Did you watch it?
