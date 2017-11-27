Friar Alessandro - Tu Scendi Dalle Stelle - Nativity Grotto

Clicks234Friar Alessandro - Tu Scendi Dalle Stelle - Nativity Grotto
Tu scendi dalle stelle is the very best christmas song ever written by St Alfonso Maria de Liguori. It’s also one of the most popular christmas songs in Italy today. Written 1732, the same year he … More
This is a very beautiful song, although Saint Alfonsus composed it in a slightly more oriental style and rhythm, not so much adapted to the classical harmony, and, obviously not in Italian, but in Neapolitan.
