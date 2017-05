Daily Bible Reading 02 May 2017 of Catholic Mass

Tuesday of the Third week of Easter



Acts of the Apostles 7:51-60.8:1a.

tephen said to the people, the elders, and the scribes: "You stiff-necked people, uncircumcised in heart and ears, you always oppose the Holy Spirit; you are just like your ancestors.Which of the prophets did your ancestors not persecute? They put to death those who foretold the coming of the righteous one, whose betrayers and murderers you have now become.You received the law as transmitted by angels, but … [More]