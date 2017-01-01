Language

Saint Basil and Saint Gregory - January 2

breski1 Saint Basil was born in Asia Minor. Two of his brothers became bishops, and with his mother and his sister, are honored as Saints. He studied with great success in Athens, where he formed a tender and perpetual friendship with Saint Gregory … [More]
Saints of the Day:
Basil the Great (Memorial)
Gregory of Nazianzen (Memorial)

Adelard of Corbie
Airaldus of Maurienne
Asclepius of Limoges
Aspasius of Auch
Blidulf of Bobbio
Gaspare Bufalo
Guillaume Répin
Hortulana of Assisi
Isidore of Antioch
Isidore of Nitria
Laurent Bâtard
Macarius the Younger
Maximus of Vienne
Odino of Rot
Paracodius of Vienne
Seraphim of Sarov
Seiriol
Stephana de Quinzanis
Telesphorus, Pope
Theodota
Theopistus
Vincentian of Tulle

Many Martyrs Who Suffered … [More]
