Unplanned Official Trailer - In Theaters March 29

I highly recommend you see the movie "Unplanned." It's difficult to watch, but very powerful. There is clearly an effort to suppress this movie on social-media. For example, on my Facebook Page, I have over 6,000 followers. Every post I make gets 100 likes or even more. But when I share the trailer for the movie "Unplanned," I got 0 likes. Same thing happens on Twitter.