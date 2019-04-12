Clicks126
Unplanned Official Trailer - In Theaters March 29
I highly recommend you see the movie "Unplanned." It's difficult to watch, but very powerful. There is clearly an effort to suppress this movie on social-media. For example, on my Facebook Page, I have over 6,000 followers. Every post I make gets 100 likes or even more. But when I share the trailer for the movie "Unplanned," I got 0 likes. Same thing happens on Twitter.
This is a pretty good movie summarizing the "perfect storm" in part of the life of Abby Johnson, former Planned Parenthood director.