Checks Flying Around American Bishops Seems to be “Normal Practice”

Abuse of money and sexual abuse are intermingled , Phil Lawler told EWTN in the context of disgraced Wheeling-Charleston bishop Michael Bransfield. Bransfield has been accused of sexual harassment of adults and extravagant spending. Lawler stresses that Baltimore Archbishop Lori who was appointed to examine the scandal, received checks from Bransfield. "This is an evident conflict of interests", Lawler comments - quote. "There are checks flying around. That is seemingly a normal practice."



Raymond Arroyo also asked Lawler about rumors regarding a possible reinterpretation of Holy Communion during the upcoming Amazon Synod of Bishops. According to Phil Lawler, this would hit the core of the Catholic faith. Lawler stressed that in recent synods nothing happened without prior approval of Pope Francis. Quote, "If it´s rumored, the rumors are being circulated out of the apostolic palace." Or the Santa Marta house...



67-year-old parish priest Father Roman Kneblewski is being retired from his parish in Bydgoszcz/Poland by bishop Jan Tyrawa. One of the reasons: Father Kneblewski celebrates to many Latin Masses during the week. The priest is known in Poland for his catechisis videos where he promotes solid Catholic teaching and patriotism. Father Kneblewski answered to his bishop’s allegations and stated in a YouTube- Video that he will appeal to the Vatican on this decision, pointing out that a parish priest cannot be withdrawn from his post without a solid reason.



Vall d'Uixo is the first city in Spain that has created a special LGBT police unity, engaged in persecuting those who criticize homosexualism. The police unity will also be involved in - quote - "educational activities". It will for example be present at homosexualist events. Such Gaystapo structures are increasingly spreading with international organizations such as LGBTIPOL or the European LGBT Police Association trying to suppress critics of gay ideology.