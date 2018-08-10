Language
Sign up
Login
Clicks
53
Adoration "Veni Sante Spiritus"
natale07
2
1
Aug 10
Chat
Follow
Adoration for International Youth Festival 01.08.2010. Song: "Veni Sankte Spiritus". 40,000 people cast worship for Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament.
Share
Like
More
Report
Add to album
Social networks
Embed
Download
Edit post
Replace medium
Remove post
Write a comment
Zedad
likes this.
1 hour ago
Zedad
1 hour ago
Veni Sancte Spiritus
Like
More
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
natale07
likes this.
1 hour ago
Zedad
1 hour ago
Like
More
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
natale07
likes this.
1 hour ago
Note
One more comment from
Zedad