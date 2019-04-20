THEY CHANGED THE MASS! (The Reverence is Gone) - 5 MINUTES WITH JOE

---------- Forwarded message ---------Od:Date: ut 23. 4. 2019 o 19:14Subject: Tell UN Chief to condemn anti-Christian attacks in Sri LankaAfter hundreds of Christians were murdered in Sri Lanka on Easter …

Our pro-life reporting is being attacked. So is the truth. We can’t back down in the fight against abortion!

SSchittl | LifeSiteNews

Our pro-life reporting is being attacked. So is the truth. We can’t back down in the fight against abortion!

Yes, this petition is asking the UN Chief to call these, and similar attacks, what they are: "Anti-CHRISTIAN hatred."

So far, the UN Security Council has issued a press statement condemning the attacks, but nowhere in the statement are the words "Christian(s)" or "Christianity" to be found

"I’m saddened and strongly condemn the shooting of innocent people as they prayed peacefully in mosques in New Zealand...Today and every day, we must stand united against anti-Muslim hatred and all forms of bigotry and terror."

Other world leaders and the mainstream media, in general, seem to be trying to minimize the fact that these latest atrocities were committed by Muslims against Christians as if to hide this fact from the Western public

Copyright © 2019 LifeSiteNews.com, All rights reserved.

You are receiving this email because you signed up on our website.



Our mailing address is:



LifeSiteNews.com

104 Bond St, Third Floor

Toronto, Ontario M5B1X9

Canada



Add us to your address book



Want to change how you receive these emails?

You can You are receiving this email because you signed up on our website.LifeSiteNews.com104 Bond St, Third FloorToronto, Ontario M5B1X9CanadaWant to change how you receive these emails?You can update your preferences or unsubscribe from this list