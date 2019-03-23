Clicks197

Priest stabbed during mass at Montreal’s St. Joseph's Oratory

Don Reto Nay
1
WARNING: The following video may be disturbing to some viewers. A Catholic priest was stabbed as he celebrated mass Friday morning at Montreal's St. Joseph’s Oratory. The incident was caught on video during a live streaming of the mass.
Holy Cannoli
Bang, Bang
