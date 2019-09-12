Clicks85
VIDEO: Sarah speaks about Stanton Healthcare's work in saving mothers and babies
VIDEO: Sarah speaks about Stanton Healthcare's work in saving both mother and baby and giving practical help and assistance before, during and after birth and continuing on as long as necessary #…More
VIDEO: Sarah speaks about Stanton Healthcare's work in saving both mother and baby and giving practical help and assistance before, during and after birth and continuing on as long as necessary
#marchfortheirlives #WeStandforLife
#marchfortheirlives #WeStandforLife
Thank you for your post, @RallyforLife! Look at these babies! Thank God for Stanton Healthcare. Are they connected to Stanton Healthcare in the U.S.?