Daily Bible Reading 19 July 2017 of Catholic Mass

USCCB. Commentary of the day : John Tauler "No one knows the Father except the Son and anyone to whom the Son wishes to reveal him" Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Matthew 11:25-27.
Wednesday of the Fifteenth week in Ordinary Time

Book of Exodus 3:1-6.9-12.
Moses was tending the flock of his father-in-law Jethro, the priest of Midian. Leading the flock across the desert, he came to Horeb, the mountain of God.
There an angel of the LORD appeared to him in fire flaming out of a bush. As he looked on, he was surprised to see that the bush, though on fire, was not
