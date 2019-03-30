Clicks61
Ave Maria - Schubert (Michael Lucarelli, Classical guitar)
Michael Lucarelli plays Franz Schuberts's Ave Maria on classical guitar. CD 'Favorites available http://www.michaellucarelli.com Filmed at "the Cathedral of the Madeleine" in Salt Lake City Utah. …More
Michael Lucarelli plays Franz Schubert's Ave Maria on classical guitar. Filmed at "the Cathedral of the Madeleine" in Salt Lake City Utah. Guitar: Loriente - Tapa de cedro "Clarita"