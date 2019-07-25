Our Lady of Anguera: "Benedict XVI was ousted from the throne"

In Anguera, hinterlands of the state of Bahia, Brazil, Our Lady has appeared since 1987 to Pedro Regis, dictating over 4,500 messages to him, calling people to conversion and urging Christians to … More





Source: In Anguera, hinterlands of the state of Bahia, Brazil, Our Lady has appeared since 1987 to Pedro Regis, dictating over 4,500 messages to him, calling people to conversion and urging Christians to follow the Church’s Teachings and to the frequency of sacraments. But many messages also relate to events in the Church and in the world. The 2010 Haiti earthquake and the Fukushima nuclear disaster are examples of world events warned by Our Lady in Anguera. Pope Benedict XVI resignation and the present crisis in the Church appear on messages since 2005. In this video, Pedro Regis explains that Our Lady told him that Benedict XVI was ousted from the papal throne, and that under Francis (named “onyx”, a black stone), the sacred would be thrown away.Source: Apelos Urgentes