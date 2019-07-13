Who is my neighbour? Homily for the 15th Sunday in Ordinary Time, Year C

Moses said to the people: “If only you would heed the voice of the LORD, your God, and keep his commandments and statutes that are written in this book of the law, when you return to the LORD, your God, with all your heart and all your soul."For this command which I enjoin on you today is not too mysterious and remote for you.It is not up in the sky, …

Book of Deuteronomy

30,10-14.

Moses said to the people: “If only you would heed the voice of the LORD, your God, and keep his commandments and statutes that are written in this book of the law, when you return to the LORD, your God, with all your heart and all your soul."For this command which I enjoin on you today is not too mysterious and remote for you.It is not up in the sky, that you should say, 'Who will go up in the sky to get it for us and tell us of it, that we may carry it out?'Nor is it across the sea, that you should say, 'Who will cross the sea to get it for us and tell us of it, that we may carry it out?'No, it is something very near to you, already in your mouths and in your hearts; you have only to carry it out."