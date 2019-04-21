THE ROOSTER of NOTRE DAME: Omen for Europe

From the Editor’s Desk, Michael Matt examines the Holy Week symbolism of the French rooster. which the whole world saw plunge into the flames of Notre Dame. Was that an evil omen, or a good one? … More

From the Editor's Desk, Michael Matt examines the Holy Week symbolism of the French rooster. which the whole world saw plunge into the flames of Notre Dame. Was that an evil omen, or a good one? Plus, an old and prophetic French holy card surfaces, which depicts the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Cathedral of Notre Dame in flames. What's the connection? By the way, was this an accident, or was it arson? Finally, Michael discusses what we can all do to get "our buildings" back out of the hands of those who are destroying the Church and endangering the whole world in the process. All we have to do is THIS. In 1977, Msgr. Ducaud-Bourget and 1000 traditional Catholics did THIS just blocks from Notre Dame, and it worked! What is THIS? It may just be why Notre Dame didn't burn to the ground. . . at least not yet.