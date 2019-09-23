Saint of the Day: September 23rd - Pope Saint Linus

Butler'sLivesoftheDay Saint Linus was the immediate successor of Saint Peter in the see of Rome, as Saint Irenæus, Eusebius, Saint Epiphanius, Saint Optatus, Saint Austin, and others assure us. … More



This saint distinguished himself among the illustrious disciples of the apostles, who were formed upon their model to perfect virtue, and filled with the holy spirit of the gospel. How little are we acquainted with this spirit of fervour, charity, meekness, patience, and sincere humility; without which it is in vain that we bear the honourable name of Christians, and are a reproach and scandal to so sacred a profession!



