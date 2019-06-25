Clicks52
'Cardinal' Bernadin Cover Up, Aleister Crowley, SexMagick, and Saul Alinsky
The horrific exploits of Cardinal Bernadin of Chicago. This is one year after the summer of shame. #TnT give commentary. They also discuss Aleister Crowley and his system of SexMagick and his …More
The horrific exploits of Cardinal Bernadin of Chicago. This is one year after the summer of shame. #TnT give commentary. They also discuss Aleister Crowley and his system of SexMagick and his Gnostic Mass and Gnostic Catholic Church based in Switzerland. They also discuss the connection of Pope Paul VI with Saul Alinsky.
"It is a fact that Bernardin's accuser (Cook) did not ever retract his allegations of abuse by anyone's account other than Bernardin's," said Sipe. He also told the audience that the Chicago Archdiocese's pay off to Cook before he died of AIDS was in the $3 million range... The Cook case, as we shall see, was not the first time that Bernardin's name had come up in connection with homosexual activities and sex abuse scandals some of which involved occult practices. www.bishop-accountability.org/…/2006_08_18_Abbo…