17. Smoke of Satan - Modernism

Piotr2000 21분 전

Observing time of Apostasy ,

it is no doubt, it is effect of life

without God's Grace,

without repentance for sins,

without kneeling down in front of God.

Bishop of Rome, other bishops and cardinals,

most of them,

many priests, many religious orders

took UNTRUE PATHway, SATANIC PATHway based

on their own MINDS and POWER.

Same with most of baptized regular people.



JESUS and MARIA