17. Smoke of Satan - Modernism

Ascent of Mount Carmel
An examination and analysis of the Second Vatican Council. ▼ Learn More! ▼ We're going through history and looking at certain events in history that seem to have relevance to the Council. In this … [더보기]
Piotr2000
Observing time of Apostasy,
it is no doubt, it is effect of life
without God's Grace,
without repentance for sins,
without kneeling down in front of God.
Bishop of Rome, other bishops and cardinals,
most of them,
many priests, many religious orders
took UNTRUE PATHway, SATANIC PATHway based
on their own MINDS and POWER.
Same with most of baptized regular people.

JESUS and MARIA
