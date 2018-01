BrTomFordeOFMCap 15 minutes ago

I think this may be flamenco (Spainish) rather than tango (French?). Either way I was thinking earlier today that the Cure of Ars, the great St Jean Vianney, railed against dancing and all that went with it. I wonder what he thinks of this and in a church, during the Mass (it seems)? Perhaps his bones are rattling with outrage?