Full Series: Pro-Life Replies to Pro-Choice Arguments

Pro-Life Replies to Pro-Choice Arguments If you've ever heard a pro-abortion argument and struggled on how to respond, WATCH THIS SERIES! We answer important and common arguments with a lineup of amazing hosts, including neonatologists and former abortionists. When you're through with this primer, you'll win any debate! 0:00 - "My Body My Choice" 3:58 - "No One Knows When Life Begins" 8:26 - "Women Will Die From Illegal Abortion" 12:54 - "A Fetus Is Not A Person" 17:17 - "Abortion In Cases Of Rape" 20:29 - "Abortion Can Be Medically Necessary" 24:57 - "Abort Babies With Disabilities" 29:21 - "Abort Babies With Terminal Diagnoses" 33:49 - "Abortion Will Stop Overpopulation" 38:32 - "I'm Personally Pro-Life, BUT..."