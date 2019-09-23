Interview with Douglas Murray about The Madness of Crowds (ENG)

The subject of Douglas Murray’s new book The Madness of Crowds is the growing vehemence of public discourse. This phenomenon, emenating mainly from universities and the media, seems to allow only a … More

The subject of Douglas Murray’s new book The Madness of Crowds is the growing vehemence of public discourse. This phenomenon, emenating mainly from universities and the media, seems to allow only a certain set of convictions. Douglas Murray uncovers the religious nature of this development and describes the looming dangers in his interview with Roland Tichy and Achim Winter of the German magazine Tichys Einblick. www.tichyseinblick.de