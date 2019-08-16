Clicks134
Akita and the Fatima Secret
Special Update - Be sure to read the June 10, 2019 interview with Archbishop Vigano in the Washington Post online at www.washingtonpost.com/…/00205748-8b79-1… Archbishop Vigano says the same thing as they key message of this documentary writing "I wish to point out that the current crisis is not a power struggle between progressive and conservatives, between left and right. Neither is it primarily about the sexual misbehavior of the clergy, or the prevalence of active homosexuals in the clergy, though these grave problems, which are perennial in the Church, are especially severe now. The crisis is about the fact that a corrupt “mafia” (the mystery of iniquity including Freemasonry) has taken control of many institutions of the Church, from the top down, and is exploiting the Church and the faithful for its own immoral purposes. The Fatima secret revealed in Akita in 1973 warns that a future pope and other Church leaders would one day be influenced by Satan (see 13:19 - 14:04, 34:51 - 35:52, 51:29 - 52:30 and 53:21 - 54:59). The Defeating the Brotherhood of Death (a book Fr. Jim Andersen observes as "the single most important new book to understand the secret war against Christ and His people"), is available on the Teach Peace Foundation website. Michael O'Neil and David Dionisi discussed the Our Lady of Akita miracles on Relevant Radio. To hear the July 8, 2018 discussion go to the 27 minute and 35 second segment of the radio interview online at relevantradio.com/…/the-miracle-hun… A second interview from April 14, 2019, starting at 7 minutes and 54 seconds, is online at relevantradio.com/…/the-miracle-hun… Teach Peace Foundation online members (see www.teachpeacefoundation.org) have access to additional information, books and documentaries in the Members Library. The Teach Peace team supports 100% of the official teaching of the Catholic Church. Never be deceived to leave the Catholic Church. The Vatican did not release both pieces of the final part of the Fatima secret in 1960 as instructed by the Blessed Virgin. Fortunately, the 1960 secret became known 13 years later on October 13, 1973 in Akita, Japan. A key part of the secret is the mystery of iniquity or Brotherhood of Death members would secure many of the highest positions in the Catholic Church. These leaders would be corrupt and secretly work to force good priests and nuns to leave the service or Lord. The Virgin Mary's tears are for the consecrated souls leaving and the sins within the Church committed by infiltrators. Her single hand stigmata is for people receiving communion in the hand instead of directly from a priest while kneeling before our Lord. The faithful must never leave the Catholic Church but also realize the hierarchy is infiltrated by evil men. Praying the Rosary is the solution. This is "the Fatima/Akita secret" Satan most wants kept from humanity. Akita and the Fatima Secret is endorsed by prominent Catholic scholars (e.g., Fr. Jim Anderson, Dr. Rosalie Turton and the 101 Foundation, etc.). To learn the official position of the Catholic Church watch this documentary especially 14:54 - 15:23, 42:00 - 42:53 and 43:34 - 44:50 to hear directly from Bishop Ito. Sister Agnes Sasagawa said after watching this documentary that it is communicating information that she has wanted people to know for a very long time. Akita and the Fatima Secret is the only documentary where you can see the first-hand participants that are still alive (e.g., Sister Agnes Sasagawa, Fr. Mueller and Mrs. Sato) along with interviews of key people who died (e.g., Bishop Ito and Fr. Yasuda). Cardinal Ratzinger confirmed to multiple people that the October 13, 1973 message of Our Lady of Akita was essentially the same as Fatima (see 45:00 - 45:21). Akita = Fatima Cardinal Ratzinger, Bishop Ito, and Fr. Tatasuya Shimura (the Rector of the Tokyo Cathedral) are among the people who have stated the revelations of the Virgin at Akita are exactly the same as those of Fatima (see 45:11 - 46:10 ). Fr. Yasuda, who was sent by the Blessed Virgin to document the miracles, died with the odor of sanctity in 2013. As part of his work for God, he documented the secret society agents of Satan who sought to sow confusion (see 15:33 - 15:56 in Akita and the Fatima Secret).