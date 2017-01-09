Pottenstein, Germany: Hundreds of bonfires lit above Bavarian village for Perpetual Adoration

Clicks80Pottenstein, Germany: Hundreds of bonfires lit above Bavarian village for Perpetual Adoration
The fires are part of the Catholic celebration of the Ewige Anbetung (Eternal Adoration) which occurs in Pottenstein, Franconia on the 6th of January every year. The light and fire festival attracts thousands of visitors who line the hillsides and fill the streets, braving the cold and watching a display that can only described as spectacular. To see the Lichterfest in person is a memorable moment of any winter holiday in Germany.
