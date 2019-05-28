Amazing video from top of Mount Everest: Anand Kumar on peak

Amazing self video with breathtaking views taken by S. Anand Kumar from top of the world- summit of Mount Everest. Anand Kumar of India is now the first Dalit to reach the summit- Mt. Everest, a … More

Amazing self video with breathtaking views taken by S. Anand Kumar from top of the world- summit of Mount Everest. Anand Kumar of India is now the first Dalit to reach the summit- Mt. Everest, a dream for all adventure seekers around the world. At 7.30 in the morning of 25th May 2014, just one hour after her teammate Malavath Poorna, who has by then already become the youngest woman in the world to reach the top of the world, Anand Kumar too peaked. Anand Kumar is also just 16 years old and a eleventh class student at Andhra Pradesh Social Welfare Educational Institutions Society's school. Born of a very poor family, Anand's father was a teacher in a private school, but is now working as a cycle mechanic to repay the loan he has taken from the shop owner to construct a pucca house at his dwelling. Just few years back, half of his family members were taking turns to sleep as his house was leaking in monsoon rains. Anand vowed to reach new heights that day and he has done that against all odds. Similar to Poorna, Anand too achieved the feat in just nine months time from being selected for a rock climbing camp near Hyderabad (in September 2013) to reach to the top of the world. Unimaginable!!