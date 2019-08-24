Our Lady Chastity and Reverence

In the Litany of Our Lady (Loreto), we pray, Queen Assumed into Heaven, pray for us, but also Mother most pure and Mother most chaste. Blessed Mary’s perfect and immaculate purity of both body and … More



The website sensusfidelium.us

To donate please visit

Donations to Sensus Fidelium is 501(c)3 tax deductible In the Litany of Our Lady (Loreto), we pray, Queen Assumed into Heaven, pray for us, but also Mother most pure and Mother most chaste. Blessed Mary’s perfect and immaculate purity of both body and soul are contributing causes to today’s mystery of the Assumption, making chastity a fitting subject for this feast. Nothing impure can enter into heaven says the Apocalypse! We need the help of the Blessed Virgin to deal properly with this delicate subject, because we are venturing, as it were, on holy ground where only angels dare to walk with freedom, while humans must be filled with deep humility and tread with great circumspection. There are many shipwrecks in these waters! No human being can be good or truly happy in this life or the next without chastity. Rob any human being of chastity and you take from him his self-respect and his desire to pray (no wonder the devil likes to start with impure temptations and actions); for chastity is deeply connected to reverence, especially for one’s self—a clean body and a pure soul. Thus, to remain truly chaste, it greatly helps to understand this connection between chastity and reverence. For more please visit reginaprophetarum.org & remember to say 3 Hail Marys for the priestThe website sensusfidelium.usTo donate please visit sensusfidelium.us/donate-support/ Donations to Sensus Fidelium is 501(c)3 tax deductible