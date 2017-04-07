Abortion Advocate aggressive to Abortion Victims

Clicks242Abortion Advocate aggressive to Abortion Victims
A Created Equal display set up in Texas was dismantled and destroyed by an angry abortion advocate. Why do abortion advocates hate victim imagery so much? They know it destroys their position. CreatedEqualFilms, 4th April 2017.
@Josefine, the imagery is too confrontational. I would guess those who respond violently are beyond having only a position on abortion, but have probably contributed, or are affected by someone who has contributed to an abortion. Few escape this devastating reality.
