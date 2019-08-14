PRIDE & PREJUDICE

California school district says parents can't pull kids from new LGBT sex ed. Kids will be taught tips on using sex toys and anal lubricant. It defines, "anal intercourse", "phone sex", and more as "common sexual behaviours". And abstinence harms LGBT kids.

California school district says parents can't pull kids from new LGBT sex ed. Kids will be taught tips on using sex toys and anal lubricant. It defines, "anal intercourse", "phone sex", and more as "common sexual behaviours". And abstinence harms LGBT kids.

What if you don't have time or money to buy sex toys? The guide asks on page C-51.

Cucumber, carrots and bananas (with the peel) make great dildos. Just remember to use a condom!