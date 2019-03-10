Why did John Paul II not retract his conditional acceptance of "brain death"?

Since When A Corpse Can Move? The fiction of "brain death" is imposed by the law. There is no international acceptance about brain death, the only consensus about it is doubt about it.It's a social … More

Since When A Corpse Can Move? The fiction of "brain death" is imposed by the law. There is no international acceptance about brain death, the only consensus about it is doubt about it.It's a social constract for taking organs. Interview with Josef SEIFERT and Doyen NGUYEN.