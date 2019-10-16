There is a legitimate way forward for married priests: Celibacy In this episode of The John-Henry Westen show, Westen speaks with Fr. Anthony Pillari, JCL, about priestly celibacy. Fr. Pillari, a … More

In this episode of The John-Henry Westen show, Westen speaks with Fr. Anthony Pillari, JCL, about priestly celibacy. Fr. Pillari, a canon lawyer and chaplain in the extraordinary form, discusses the roots of priestly celibacy and why it is a fundamental aspect of the priesthood. In speaking about priestly celibacy, Fr. Pillari points out that married men can become priests and have in the past, look at Peter our first Pope. However, once a married man became a priest he had to pledge perpetual celibacy and in some cases left home to become a missionary. As the Amazon Synod proposes allowing married priests, The Church needs to remain faithful to tradition and ensure it is be done correctly.