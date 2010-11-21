Language

Clicks
79.3k
The Mass on Thursday of Easter Week

Romania
Victricem manum tuam Holy Mass in the Extraordinary Form of the Roman Rite, celebrated by Don Reto Nay in the Parish Church Sogn Vigeli in Sedrun / Tujetsch in the Swiss canton of Grisons.
Share Like
More
Write a comment …
Note Santiago74 mentioned this post in Missa Tridentina.
onda
Deus, refugium nostrum et virtus, populum ad te clamantem propitius respice......
Like
More
Note Abramo mentioned this post in Tradition is booming where novelty is fading.
Note Francesco I mentioned this post in La Chiesa della "Misericordia" due pesi, due misure.
onda
Surrexit Christus, qui creavit omnia : et misertus est humano generi.
Like
More
Note Francesco I mentioned this post in Beauty of Catholic Tradition.
Francesco Federico
Like
More
miscelánea
Like
More
PhilippA
Like
More
Francesca80
Splendida Sedrun!!
Like
More
Card_Ottaviani
Settimana in albis, non santa!
Like
More
Francesco Federico
Sancte Pie V ora pro nobis!
Like
More
Card_Ottaviani likes this.
Anty_modernista
Like
More
Francesca80 likes this.
Card_Ottaviani likes this.
Santiago74
Like
More
Francesca80 likes this.
Card_Ottaviani likes this.
anitrablu
Beautiful Hands of a Priest

We need them in life's early morning,
We need them again at its close;
We feel their warm clasp of true friendship,
We seek it while tasting life's woes.

When we come to this world we are sinful,
The greatest as well as the least.
And the hands that make us pure as angels
Are the beautiful hands of a priest.

At the altar each day we behold them,
And the hands of a king on his throne
Are not equal to them in their greatness
Their dignity stands alone.

For there … [More]
Like
More
anitrablu
Belle Mani di un Prete

Noi abbiamo bisogno di loro nell'inizio del mattino della vita,
Noi abbiamo bisogno di nuovo di loro a noi vicino alla fine;
Noi sentiamo la loro calda stretta della vera amicizia,
Noi le cerchiamo mentre proviamo i dolori della vita.

Quando noi veniamo a questo mondo noi siamo peccaminosi,
Il più grande così come il più piccolo ,
E le mani che ci fanno puri come gli angeli,
Sono le belle mani di un prete.

All'altare ogni giorno noi le vediamo,
e le mani di un re sul … [More]
Like
More
Francesca80 likes this.
Maurizio Muscas
Grazie don Reto!

Che Dio la sostenga!
Like
More
Francesca80 likes this.
Cuono
preghiamo per il santo padre e per la pace nel mondo.
la pace nelle famiglie, per la conversione dei peccatori
per tutti i sofferenti nel corpo e nello spirito
per tutta l'umanita
per mia mamma volata in cielo il 7 12 2009
[More]
Like
More
Francesco I
Preghiamo perché cessi la persecuzione contro don Reto Nay, preghiamo pure per i suoi persecutori perché non sanno quello che fanno:

sancrucensis.wordpress.com/…/please-pray-for…

.
Like
More
Note Francesco I mentioned this post in The Holy Mass and Johann Sebastian Bach.
Coelestin V
Sie wiederholen sich....
Like
More
sergio velloso
Don Reto Nay , um grande sacerdote !
Locais de Missa Tridentina por Estado no Brasil.veja no link.
www.missatridentina.com.br/index.php
Like
More
Seminarist
@Lektor

Lektoren sollten auch lesen können...

"Osterdonnerstag, den 8. April 2010" [More]
Like
More
Lektor
interessant. Die ostersequenz wird im november gesungen, in einer Zeit wo wir uns ja schon fast auf den advent vorbereiten; oder aber schon in der voradventzeit sind nach dem alten ritus. sehr komisch
Like
More
Donna56
To mi się marzy, bo byłam wychowana w tym rycie mszy św. Tak powinno być we wszystkich kościołach. Wiem,ze łacina jest językiem kościoła, ale mogłoby być w języku danego kraju. Tu czuje sie sacrum i o to chodzi. Niech Bóg będzie uwielbiony
Like
More
gillespio
priez pour saint Joseph,protecteur de la famille,il n'y a que 2 voix d'ecart au Sénat pour rejeter le texte aujourd'hui
Like
More
Glocker
Heaven on earth. Thanks Padre!
Like
More
Viriditas
The Divine and Sublime Extrordinary Form Liturgy!
We treasure precious memories of Fr.Reto's Mass in the Extraordinary form at Sedrun in June, 2012 which came flooding back as we watched this today.
We will play this Mass on each day where Gold vestments are worn, but substituting with the readings of the day.
God bless Fr.Reto and all those who give Gloria.tv to us!
Like
More
fr_parvus

Pozdrawiam ks. Reto!
Like
More
Francesca80 likes this.
Santiago74
Like
More
Francesca80 likes this.
Galahad
Like
More
Iacobus
Eine einzige Heilige Messe ist unendlich mal mehr wert als alle Gloria.tv-Nachrichten-Videos...
Like
More
Tiberias Magnus
@hazel

Natürlich nicht. Es nicht gestattet im alten Ritus weibliche Minis werkeln zu lassen.
Like
More
intellego1
Einfach erhaben und wundervoll.
Like
More