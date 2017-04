The Mass on Thursday of Easter Week

Beautiful Hands of a Priest

We need them in life's early morning,We need them again at its close;We feel their warm clasp of true friendship,We seek it while tasting life's woes.When we come to this world we are sinful,The greatest as well as the least.And the hands that make us pure as angelsAre the beautiful hands of a priest.At the altar each day we behold them,And the hands of a king on his throneAre not equal to them in their greatnessTheir dignity stands alone.For there … [More]