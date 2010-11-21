The Mass on Thursday of Easter Week

Clicks79.3kThe Mass on Thursday of Easter Week
Clicks79.3k
Victricem manum tuam Holy Mass in the Extraordinary Form of the Roman Rite, celebrated by Don Reto Nay in the Parish Church Sogn Vigeli in Sedrun / Tujetsch in the Swiss canton of Grisons.
Write a comment …
Beautiful Hands of a Priest
We need them in life's early morning,
We need them again at its close;
We feel their warm clasp of true friendship,
We seek it while tasting life's woes.
When we come to this world we are sinful,
The greatest as well as the least.
And the hands that make us pure as angels
Are the beautiful hands of a priest.
At the altar each day we behold them,
And the hands of a king on his throne
Are not equal to them in their greatness
Their dignity stands alone.
For there … [More]
We need them in life's early morning,
We need them again at its close;
We feel their warm clasp of true friendship,
We seek it while tasting life's woes.
When we come to this world we are sinful,
The greatest as well as the least.
And the hands that make us pure as angels
Are the beautiful hands of a priest.
At the altar each day we behold them,
And the hands of a king on his throne
Are not equal to them in their greatness
Their dignity stands alone.
For there … [More]
Belle Mani di un Prete
Noi abbiamo bisogno di loro nell'inizio del mattino della vita,
Noi abbiamo bisogno di nuovo di loro a noi vicino alla fine;
Noi sentiamo la loro calda stretta della vera amicizia,
Noi le cerchiamo mentre proviamo i dolori della vita.
Quando noi veniamo a questo mondo noi siamo peccaminosi,
Il più grande così come il più piccolo ,
E le mani che ci fanno puri come gli angeli,
Sono le belle mani di un prete.
All'altare ogni giorno noi le vediamo,
e le mani di un re sul … [More]
Noi abbiamo bisogno di loro nell'inizio del mattino della vita,
Noi abbiamo bisogno di nuovo di loro a noi vicino alla fine;
Noi sentiamo la loro calda stretta della vera amicizia,
Noi le cerchiamo mentre proviamo i dolori della vita.
Quando noi veniamo a questo mondo noi siamo peccaminosi,
Il più grande così come il più piccolo ,
E le mani che ci fanno puri come gli angeli,
Sono le belle mani di un prete.
All'altare ogni giorno noi le vediamo,
e le mani di un re sul … [More]
Preghiamo perché cessi la persecuzione contro don Reto Nay, preghiamo pure per i suoi persecutori perché non sanno quello che fanno:
sancrucensis.wordpress.com/…/please-pray-for…
.
sancrucensis.wordpress.com/…/please-pray-for…
.
Don Reto Nay , um grande sacerdote !
Locais de Missa Tridentina por Estado no Brasil.veja no link.
www.missatridentina.com.br/index.php
Locais de Missa Tridentina por Estado no Brasil.veja no link.
www.missatridentina.com.br/index.php
The Divine and Sublime Extrordinary Form Liturgy!
We treasure precious memories of Fr.Reto's Mass in the Extraordinary form at Sedrun in June, 2012 which came flooding back as we watched this today.
We will play this Mass on each day where Gold vestments are worn, but substituting with the readings of the day.
God bless Fr.Reto and all those who give Gloria.tv to us!
We treasure precious memories of Fr.Reto's Mass in the Extraordinary form at Sedrun in June, 2012 which came flooding back as we watched this today.
We will play this Mass on each day where Gold vestments are worn, but substituting with the readings of the day.
God bless Fr.Reto and all those who give Gloria.tv to us!
@hazel
Natürlich nicht. Es nicht gestattet im alten Ritus weibliche Minis werkeln zu lassen.
Natürlich nicht. Es nicht gestattet im alten Ritus weibliche Minis werkeln zu lassen.