First Hour of House Debate on Abortion Law Rewrite (May 2019)

State Capitol, May 28, 2019 - The first hour of debate over Illinois looking to expand abortion laws. Supporters of the bill say this is to preserve abortion rights for a time, that they say is coming, when Roe v Wade will be overturned. During the debate, it became clear there were disagreements as to the fundamental meaning of certain provisions, and to what extent this bill, SB-25, would change existing law. Terms within the bill remain vague, as Rep Avery Bourne (R), who handled the questioning on the Republican side sought to resolve specific definitions from the bill sponsor, Rep Kelly Cassidy (D). After nearly 2 1/2 hours of debate, the House passed SB-25 on a vote of 64-50-4, with Speaker Madigan voting for passage.