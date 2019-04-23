Five Reasons for the Five Wounds of Christ

On Good Friday, Our Lord suffered in every part of His Body and Soul in order to undo all the sins committed by man for all times and all places. The Scriptures (prophet Isaias) tell us that “His … More



On Good Friday, Our Lord suffered in every part of His Body and Soul in order to undo all the sins committed by man for all times and all places. The Scriptures (prophet Isaias) tell us that "His appearance was … marred, beyond human semblance." The Shroud of Turin supports this by showing Him to be wounded in every part of His Body… from the crown of His head to the soles of His feet as we see in His type… Job. Yet, on Easter Sunday, all the wounds were healed save the five wounds of the nails and the spear and these He glorified. He chose to keep these wounds. But why did He keep the five wounds in His hands, feet and side? St. Thomas Aquinas gives us some insights here… five reasons for the five wounds from which we in turn can learn many lessons... For more please visit reginaprophetarum.org & remember to say 3 Hail Marys for the priest