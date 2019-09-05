Bergoglio Merges Church with Sodoma and Gomorra

Gay.it has called Cardinal elect Matteo Maria Zuppi – quote – “pro LGBT+”. Zuppi is the Francis made Bologna Archbishop. Gay.it calls itself “Italy's premier gay and lesbian media.” For this dubious … More

Gay.it has called Cardinal elect Matteo Maria Zuppi – quote – “pro LGBT+”. Zuppi is the Francis made Bologna Archbishop. Gay.it calls itself “Italy's premier gay and lesbian media.” For this dubious webpage, Zuppi is – quote – “an interesting figure” and “important nomination” because of his positive views on people who practice homosexual fornication.



According to Gay.it Zuppi can boast of being seen as one of the most "gay friendly" churchmen in Italy. The webpage describes him as devoted to dialoguing with homosexual activists. However, in gay circles “dialogue” means to agree with gay propaganda. Zuppi is also described as a fighter against – quote – “homophobia” and as a figure different from those we are used to hear, starting with – quote – “the turnabouts” of Pope Francis on the homosex question.



The most corrupt and immoral politicians of Italy welcomed Zuppi’s nomination, among them Monica Cirinnà, a socialist Italian lawmaker and author of the gay pseudo-marriage bill. She demanded in the past that ethics and conscience should not have any public space. Recently, Cirinnà presented herself with the slogan “God – Fatherland – Familiy: What a shitty life.”



Mundabor.wordpress.com stresses that Pope Francis is – quote – “continuing his work of destruction.” According to the blog, Francis could reach this point because there were no bishops and Cardinals willing to stand up to him with more than faint meowing and vain posturing. Quote, “If Francis had been openly challenged by even a handful of Cardinals, this would not have happened.” Mundabor stresses however that Francis’ work of destruction, ultimately, consists in the deceivers fooling only those who want to be “deceived.”