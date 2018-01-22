For Thou Art With Me🕊🕆 - Did anyone see Sen. Joe Manchin clapping and wanted to stand but looked at Chucky and the rest and decided to sit back. Folks politics is a very dangerous endeavor, it can ...

Clicks795For Thou Art With Me🕊🕆 - Did anyone see Sen. Joe Manchin clapping and wanted to stand but looked at Chucky and the rest and decided to sit back. Folks politics is a very dangerous endeavor, it can ...
Did anyone see Sen. Joe Manchin clapping and wanted to stand but looked at Chucky and the rest and decided to sit back. Politics can make good men become bad.
@aderito Unfortunately there is no RIGHT side anymore. They are all in deep. Both Sides of the aisle.
this senator is on the wrong side of politics ,he should be a republican ,these democrats are a lost case