Language
Login
Sign up
Clicks
96
Jesus Mary and Joseph...on Facebook!.Jesus = facebook love!
Ana Luisa M.R
3 hours ago
Follow
Chat
What would it be like if Mary and Joseph were alive today on earth and had Facebook?
Share
Like
More
Report
Add to album
Social networks
Embed
Download
Replace medium
Edit post
Remove post
Write a comment …
Uncle Joe
likes this.
2 minutes ago
Uncle Joe
3 minutes ago
Clever and funny.
"23 people unfriended Joseph."
Like
More
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
Abramo
likes this.
29 minutes ago
osvaldo_89200
likes this.
38 minutes ago