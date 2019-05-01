English
Canon212 Update: Which Part of FrancisChurch Is Catholic? It Looks Like A Sleazy Salesman With Old Suitcase Full of Manure – The Stumbling Block
mattsixteen24
yesterday
Rafał_Ovile
20 minutes ago
Is not the small Church prophesized by Ratzinger with pope Benedict XVI?
Rafał_Ovile
1 hour ago
