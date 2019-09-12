TAN Books Owner Promotes Protestantism and Humanism

The famous traditional Catholic Publisher TAN Books was founded after Vatican II by the arch-traditional Catholic Thomas Nelson. But things changed after TAN was bought in 2008 by Goodwill Publishers… More

The famous traditional Catholic Publisher TAN Books was founded after Vatican II by the arch-traditional Catholic Thomas Nelson. But things changed after TAN was bought in 2008 by Goodwill Publishers. It removed a number of important traditional Catholic titles from sale while launching titles promoting controversial figures like Pope Paul VI and Francis Bergoglio.



Some months ago , TAN reached an out of court settlement with Baroni-usPress.com in a $125 million lawsuit, thought to be the largest ever lawsuit brought against a Catholic Publisher.



TAN Books' present owner , Goodwill Publishing, is a Catholic family business that has been publishing Protestant Bibles for decades. Protestant Bibles purposefully deny the completeness of the Catholic faith, removing integral parts of the Bible which the Protestants call “deuterocanonical.”



More recently, Goodwill Publishing has found a new lucrative market in selling books promoting humanistic atheism. The main product they promote for corporations to buy is a book called ‘Beyond this Day’. This is a memorial book for grieving families. It avoids any mention of God, the afterlife or redemption. According to Goodwill Publishing’s website, the book contains – quote – “a consistent, non-religious message of care & concern" and "is suitable for any family regardless of their convictions or beliefs". Big corporations such as Coca-Cola and Walmart are among their customers promoting this atheistic vision of death.