New Jersey Teen Please Guilty In Pope Assassination Plot

American teenager admits to plot to assassinate Pope during papal visit

Santos Colon Junior planned the attack ahead of a papal Mass in 2015A teenager in America has confessed to an ISIS inspired plan to assassinate the Pope during his visit to Philadelphia in September 2015.Santos Colon Junior, aged 17, tried to get hold of a sniper rifle ahead of a papal Mass in Philadelphia.According to documents supplied by the Justice Department, the teenager also planned to detonate a number of explosives.He was exposed when he met with the man who he thought would carry out the assassination who turned out to be an undercover agent.